Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Raised by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for about 4.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of NIO worth $127,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.49.

NIO traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,156,531. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.