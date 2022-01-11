Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Sell

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

SDVKY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 101,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,980. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

