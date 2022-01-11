Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) to “Hold”

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

RXDX stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,980. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 106,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

