Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 449 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $979.50.

BLK stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $872.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $922.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

