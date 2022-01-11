Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,770.05. 42,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,916.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,814.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

