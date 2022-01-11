Gunma Bank Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.81. 65,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,238. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.