Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 10,125 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.70. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,004. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.