Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,517 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $136,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,666. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.77. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

