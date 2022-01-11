Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 295,761 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,870,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295,761 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $110,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 113,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.