Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,376 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 158,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 94,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

