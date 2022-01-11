Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $29.82 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.65. 15,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,319. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

