Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $37.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. 38,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

