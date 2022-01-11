Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 400,234 shares.The stock last traded at $111.18 and had previously closed at $110.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

