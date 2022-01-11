PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 589,049 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $924.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $689.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.13 million. PAE had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PAE by 74.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

