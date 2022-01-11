Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 35,978 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.