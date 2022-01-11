SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $58.63

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.63, but opened at $56.68. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 545 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 308,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

