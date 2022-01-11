Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Gap Down to $34.92

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.92, but opened at $34.09. Franklin Resources shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 12,687 shares trading hands.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

