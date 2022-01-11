Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $26.51

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.51, but opened at $27.25. Ozon shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 712 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

