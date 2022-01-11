Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $44.66

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.66, but opened at $46.00. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 1,391 shares changing hands.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.