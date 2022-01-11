MediShares (MDS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,261.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $6,261.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

