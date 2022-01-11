K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 23,353 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,217,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 22,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,246. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

