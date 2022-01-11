Hashgard (GARD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71,413.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $71,413.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.