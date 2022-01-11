Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,257. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

