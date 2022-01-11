K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $182,000 in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

PSIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 30,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,526. AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24.

