Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.