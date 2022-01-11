Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

DIV stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,961. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

