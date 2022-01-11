Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,321. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

