Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 25,381 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 3.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.90. 106,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,813,503. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.97 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.