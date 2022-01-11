Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

