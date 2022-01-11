Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $1,563.34. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,565.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,509.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

