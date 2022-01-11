Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 80.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 4,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,632. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

