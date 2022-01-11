H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,132,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,695 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 3.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $303,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

