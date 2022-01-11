JLB & Associates Inc. Has $939,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 286,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. 261,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,271. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

