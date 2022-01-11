Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,061 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.69% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $79,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,041. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.