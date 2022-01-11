JLB & Associates Inc. Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. 42,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.24.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

