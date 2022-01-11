JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

GGG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

