JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 21,694 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up approximately 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 27,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.