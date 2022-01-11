WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,105.69 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,637.90.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.