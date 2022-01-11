Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.20 Million Position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSKY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 10,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

