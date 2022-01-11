Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.89 Million Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 236,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 104.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,154. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

