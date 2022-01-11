Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $8.64 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.33. 13,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,692. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

