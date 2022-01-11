PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $465,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.25. 235,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,238. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

