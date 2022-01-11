Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

MMM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

