Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,759. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

