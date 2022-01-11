Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Paychex by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.68. 19,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,368. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

