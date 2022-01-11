Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 28,000 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 42.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.07. 3,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.89. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

