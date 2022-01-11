Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

