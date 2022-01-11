Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 7.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $33,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 304,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

