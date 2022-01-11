Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 203.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $107.71.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

