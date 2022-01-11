Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period.

VAW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.42. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

